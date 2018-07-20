Arkansas man sentenced for selling guns in Chicago area

CHICAGO --
A federal judge has sentenced an Arkansas man to more than seven years in prison for selling semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other firearms to a felon in the Chicago area.

The U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said in a Thursday statement that 28-year-old Klint Kelley sold the person 21 guns. At least three were reported stolen, including one from a police officer's home.

A government sentencing memo characterized the number of shootings and homicides in Chicago as being at "astronomical" levels. It said illegal gun sales contributed to the violence.

The Malvern, Arkansas, man pleaded guilty earlier to one count of unlawfully engaging in the business of dealing firearms and one count of selling firearms to a known felon.

U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman imposed the sentence Wednesday in Chicago.
