1 hospitalized after tenants rescued from Arlington Heights building fire, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was hospitalized after firefighters rescued tenants Wednesday night from a burning apartment building in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, police said.

According to Arlington Heights police, the fire started around 11:15 p.m. at a building in the first block of East Northwest Highway.

Video shows firefighters rescuing a man by ladder from a smokey window.

At least two other people were also rescued from the building by ladder, police said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arlington heightsapartment firefire rescueapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News