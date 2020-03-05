1 hospitalized after tenants rescued from Arlington Heights building fire, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was hospitalized after firefighters rescued tenants Wednesday night from a burning apartment building in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, police said.According to Arlington Heights police, the fire started around 11:15 p.m. at a building in the first block of East Northwest Highway.Video shows firefighters rescuing a man by ladder from a smokey window.At least two other people were also rescued from the building by ladder, police said.One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.No other injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.