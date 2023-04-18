WATCH LIVE

$200K bail for man charged in ax attack on man sleeping in Arlington Heights parking garage

Sun-Times Media Wire
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 12:52AM
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Bail was set at $200,000 for an ax-wielding man who allegedly attacked a man sleeping in an Arlington Heights parking garage.

Mitchell Nowak, 50, was charged with attempted murder, according to a statement from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

About 6:35 a.m. Sunday, Nowak allegedly rode a bike to a parking garage in the first block of South Evergreen Avenue and attacked a man who was asleep. Nowak struck the man with both ends of a "medium-sized axe while stating his intention to kill him" police said.

The man "complained of his injuries" and was treated at the scene, officials said.

If convicted, Nowak faces six to 30 years in prison. His next court date was scheduled for May 12.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

