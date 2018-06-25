Arlington Heights man accused of dragging pit bull by cord in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arlington Heights man was caught on surveillance video dragging a pit bull down a Chicago sidewalk with a cord around its neck, police said (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man from Arlington Heights was allegedly seen dragging a pit bull down a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday.

Police said they responded to the 6100-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 3:40 a.m. after a report of a man whipping, kicking, punching and choking a pit bull.

Officers arrived and saw Isaac Goodlow, 24, dragging the animal with an extension cord, police said. The alleged abuse was captured on a Chicago police surveillance camera, police said.

Goodlow has been charged with felony animal abuse. He's due back in court Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abusedogArlington HeightsChicagoWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News