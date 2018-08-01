Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls

Two men have been charged with luring two girls into their apartment and sexually assaulting them in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. (Arlington Heights Police Department)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. --
Two men have been charged with luring two girls into their apartment and sexually assaulting them in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were riding their bikes on Saturday near North Dryden Road when two 21-year-old men convinced them to come into their apartment, according to Arlington Heights Police.

Once inside, the men gave the girls alcohol and sexually assaulted them, police said.

The girls each went home and told their parents what had happened and were taken to a local Emergency Room for examinations, police said.

Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar and Mike Steven Motta-Saenz, both residents of North Dryden Road, were taken into custody after police searched their home, police said.

The girls were each interviewed at the Cook County Children's Advocacy Center in Hoffman Estates where they shared details of the assault. While executing a search warrant at the apartment, police collected evidence and DNA samples that were submitted to a crime lab for forensic analysis, police said.

Both Solis-Gaspar and Motta-Saenz confessed their involvement in the assault to police.

Solis-Gaspar was charged with one felony count of felony sexual abuse. Motta-Saenz was charged with two felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, police said.

Both men were scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
