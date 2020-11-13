Metra crash kills man, 86, in vehicle at Arlington Heights intersection

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound trains on the move and may be operating extensively delayed due to train #6444 striking a vehicle near Arlington Heights. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 12, 2020

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- An 86-year-old man died after a Metra train crashed into a vehicle Thursday in Arlington Heights.The crash happened about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights police said.Leonard Jenning Shauskey of Arlington Heights was killed in the collision, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Officials from Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows respond to the incident.Metra police are investigating.Inbound and outbound Metra trains were expected to operate with extensive delays during rush hour Thursday night after the incident, the commuter rail said.