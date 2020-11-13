train crash

Metra crash kills man, 86, in vehicle at Arlington Heights intersection

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- An 86-year-old man died after a Metra train crashed into a vehicle Thursday in Arlington Heights.

The crash happened about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights police said.

Leonard Jenning Shauskey of Arlington Heights was killed in the collision, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Officials from Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows respond to the incident.

RELATED: CTA Blue Line train derails near Harlem

Metra police are investigating.

Inbound and outbound Metra trains were expected to operate with extensive delays during rush hour Thursday night after the incident, the commuter rail said.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
