Arlington Heights police need help identifying hospital locker thief

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities released new surveillance photos of a man wanted for breaking into men's lockers at several suburban hospitals.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities released new surveillance photos of a man wanted for breaking into men's lockers at several suburban hospitals.

Police in northwest suburban Arlington Heights said it has been happening since December 2017.

The suspect allegedly stole cash, credit cards and identification cards from hospitals in the north, northwest and west suburbs. Police said he then used those stolen credit cards to buy merchandise, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s with a light complexion, short dark hair and a slim-to-medium build.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Detective Sefton at the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5354.

Submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and a message to 847411 or calling Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-STOP. Callers may qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hospitaltheftArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
WATCH LIVE: Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Body of 6-month-old found in landfill; mother charged
Cubs trade Tommy La Stella to Angels
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to United Center
Show More
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside bar
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis
More News