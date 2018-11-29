Arlington Heights police need help identifying hospital locker thief

Authorities released new surveillance photos of a man wanted for breaking into men's lockers at several suburban hospitals.Police in northwest suburban Arlington Heights said it has been happening since December 2017.The suspect allegedly stole cash, credit cards and identification cards from hospitals in the north, northwest and west suburbs. Police said he then used those stolen credit cards to buy merchandise, police said.The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s with a light complexion, short dark hair and a slim-to-medium build.Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Detective Sefton at the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5354.Submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and a message to 847411 or calling Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-STOP. Callers may qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.