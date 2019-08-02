Armed carjackers crash into parked vehicles in West Englewood

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Carjackers stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then crashed into several parked cars in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Police said a group of carjackers forced a man out of his Chrysler sedan, making a getaway in the 5800-block of South Honore Street at about 10 p.m.

The carjackers drove about a mile south to the 6600-block of South Winchester Avenue, where police said it smashed into four parked vehicles. Debris was scattered in the road and at least one car ended up on the sidewalk.

The carjackers were seen by officers fleeing from the vehicle and are not in custody. No injuries were reported and Area South detectives are investigating.
