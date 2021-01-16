Chicago carjacking today: Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park, police say

Chicago police said two men approached a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man in a vehicle in the 1100-block of W. Montana from both sides just before 7 p.m.
SAFETY TIPS | What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Police said the carjacker on the passenger side pulled out a gun and told the victims to get out of the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in their Chrysler, police said.
The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 400-block of Roslyn Place, police said. No one is in custody.
It's the latest in a surge of carjackings across the city. In response, 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith is hosting a virtual community forum with the Chicago Police Department on February 2.
SEE ALSO | Student attacked with crowbar in attempted Brighton Park carjacking