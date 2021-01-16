Chicago carjacking today: Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9666716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.Chicago police said two men approached a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man in a vehicle in the 1100-block of W. Montana from both sides just before 7 p.m.Police said the carjacker on the passenger side pulled out a gun and told the victims to get out of the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in their Chrysler, police said.The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 400-block of Roslyn Place, police said. No one is in custody.It's the latest in a surge of carjackings across the city. In response, 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith is hosting a virtual community forum with the Chicago Police Department on February 2.