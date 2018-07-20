Armed carjackers in Bucktown get away with 2018 Range Rover, wallets

A 2018 Range Rover was stolen in an armed carjacking in Bucktown Friday morning.Police said that a man, 33, was taking out garbage while a woman, 33, was exiting a garage in the car when a silver, four-door vehicle pulled into a nearby alley.Two offenders exited the silver vehicle and pointed guns at the victims and stole their phones, purse and wallet before ordering the woman out of the vehicle, police said.Police said the offenders fled in the Range Rover and an accomplice fled in the silver vehicle, police said.The victims described the offenders to police as approximately 6'3" wearing a black hoodie and pants, approximately 6' in a white t-shirt and black jeans. The driver of the silver vehicles was described as a black man, police said.No one is currently in custody.