Armed carjackers steal woman's car in South Loop parking garage

CHICAGO -- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday at a South Loop parking garage.The 33-year-old went to the garage to get her car when two males approached her with a gun about 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.They ordered her to get on the ground and took all her personal belongings and car before driving away, police said. She was not injured.The suspects were described as a pair of males in their late teens or early 20s, police said. No one is in custody as detectives continue to search the area.