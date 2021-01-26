carjacking

No bail for Chicago teen charged with carjacking in suburban Addison

ADDISON, Ill. -- A teen boy from Chicago charged with a carjacking Saturday in suburban Addison was ordered to be held without bond in Du Page County court Monday.

The boy, who will be charged as an adult, is facing a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and a felony count of armed robbery, according to the Du Page County state's attorney's office.


About 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers investigated an alleged carjacking near a Popeye's restaurant, prosecutors said. A 21-year-old told officers that as she got out of her vehicle she was approached by three males and two of them were armed.

The males demanded her belongings, car keys, and threatened to kill her if she did not comply, prosecutors said. The three then sped from the scene in her vehicle.

Officers on a nearby patrol saw the vehicle speeding and began pursuit, prosecutors said. With help from Illinois State police the vehicle was tracked to Chicago.

As officers approached the stolen vehicle, the group ran, but the teen was taken into custody and returned to Addison, prosecutors said.

The teen is due back in court Feb. 8.

