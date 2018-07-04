Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man who police said had a gun was shot and killed on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Police said officers were "forced" to shoot the man during a confrontation Tuesday night and at least two officers were involved in this shooting.
A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene of the 4700-block of West Fulton Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
At about 8 p.m. police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun. When they got out of their cruiser, they said the man then ran off with his gun in hand.
Police said the man ran back into an alley at Wayman Street and Cicero Avenue and hopped a fence into a yard where he encountered the officers.
"As he hopped a fence into a yard, officers that were responding got into a confrontation with this armed individual. The officers were forced to discharge their weapon, striking the individual," said Deputy Chicago Police Chief Al Nagode.
The sun was out and kids were playing outside as Cynthia Readus spotted police chasing the man.
"I heard five shots," Readus said. "I went to the back, he was not there. He was three houses over laying face down and he had been shot."
The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not say where he was shot or how many times he was shot.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is currently investigating and the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on a standard 30-day administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
At this time, COPA is reviewing body cam video and talking to witnesses.
Less than 24 hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Chicago police officer on the city's South Shore neighborhood on Monday night. Police said the teen walked up to an officer who was sitting in his patrol car and pointed a gun at him.
Then Wednesday morning, Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a man in the city's Austin neighborhood. No one was wounded.
