'Armed' man killed by Chicago police in Lake View after allegedly firing shots, attempting to flee: police

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed person was shot to death by Chicago police Sunday after allegedly shooting someone outside of a bar in Lake View on the North Side.

According to police, around 5:15 a.m. officers were in the 3600-block of N. Ashland Avenue responding to call about a disturbance outside a bar.

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck held a press conference Sunday morning just after 8:00 a.m.

WATCH: CPD gives update on officer-involved fatal shooting in Lake View

EMBED More News Videos

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



As police were responding to the call, officers became aware of an altercation where a person had been shot and the offender attempted to flee the scene, police said.

According to Beck, as officers pursued the armed male, he allegedly fired shots at police and an officer return fire, fatally striking him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"That individual is now deceased from a gunshot wound" Beck said in the press conference.

EMBED More News Videos

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



The person's age, gender and condition were not immediately known, police said.

"The officer who fired the shot has been transported to a local medical facility, he's being treated for bumps and bruises. He was not shot, but he did fall during his pursuit of the offender," said Beck.

The original person who was shot by the armed male was struck in the neck and cheek, police said. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and is in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene, police said.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) and federal monitor are conducting an investigation.

Following protocol the officer who shot the offender will be placed on administrative duties for a mandatory 30 days while the investigation continues, Beck said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewfatal shootingofficer involved shootingperson killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Winter Advisory issued; up to 3 inches of snow predicted
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
Chicago mayor announces 15 percent drop in city carbon emissions
2 teens charged in death of South Side store owner shot during robbery
Chicago AccuWeather: Up to 3 inches of snow, light rain Sunday
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
Show More
How to avoid popular winter scams like online dating, home improvement: BBB
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Chicago's Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday
Auto Show brings almost 1K vehicles to Chicago
Daily Herald: Police deals with Ring doorbells raise privacy concerns
More TOP STORIES News