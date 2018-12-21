Armed man tries to kidnap girl, 13, from mom in broad daylight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An armed man tried to take a teenage girl from her mother Friday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.

A woman and her 13-year-old daughter were walking westbound in the 4900 block of West Huron Street about 8:55 a.m. when a man approached them from behind, displayed a handgun and grabbed the teen by the arm, trying to pull her toward his car, police said. A passerby intervened, causing the man to jump in his car and flee.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 25-year-old black man standing 5 ft. 11 in. to 6 ft. tall and weighing 160-180 pounds, police said. The man had tattoos of a lightning bolt on the left side of his face and a second tattoo under his right eye. He was wearing a Christmas-style hat with a reindeer design, a tan jacket and dark blue jeans at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect's car was described as a four-door, gold-colored car with rust on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
