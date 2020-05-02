Armed person on tracks causes CTA Red Line, Dan Ryan Expressway disruptions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday afternoon after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.Police responded at about 3:05 p.m. after a person was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.At approximately 3:18 p.m., the two left lanes near 79th street, both northbound and southbound, were shut down as troopers investigate, according to a release by Illinois State Police.Injures are not yet known.