CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday afternoon after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.
Police responded at about 3:05 p.m. after a person was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.
At approximately 3:18 p.m., the two left lanes near 79th street, both northbound and southbound, were shut down as troopers investigate, according to a release by Illinois State Police.
Injures are not yet known.
Armed person on tracks causes CTA Red Line, Dan Ryan Expressway disruptions
CTA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News