Armed person shot by Skokie officer in 7-Eleven parking lot, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person armed with a semi-automatic handgun was shot by a Skokie police officer in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven Monday night, police said.

Police received a call about a suspicious person inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 7950 Crawford Avenue at about 11:16 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers approached a dark-colored SUV and police said a male subject inside displayed a semi-automatic handgun. An officer then fired a single round at the person's abdomen.

The person was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The handgun was recovered from the scene police said. Responding police officers suffered minor injuries due to the incident, police said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477).
