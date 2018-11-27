Armed robber hits businesses in Edgewater, Andersonville

A man has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint since Sunday in the Edgewater and Andersonville neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each case, the man entered a business, approached the cashier, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

The first hold-up happened at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr, police said. Another happened at 5 p.m. the same day in the 5400 block of North Clark, while the third occurred at 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of North Broadway.

The suspect was described as a bald white man between 35 and 45 years old with blue eyes and a light complexion, police said. He stood 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and weighed 175 to 200 pounds.

He was seen wearing a black puffy coat, black pants and white gym shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
