Armed robber on the run after targeting 7 businesses

An armed robber is on the loose after hitting seven local businesses.

CHICAGO --
Police say a single suspect is wanted in connection to at least seven armed robberies to businesses on the South and Southwest sides.

In each of the robberies over the last two months, an armed masked male enters businesses and demands money from the cashier, Chicago police said in a community alert. He has targeted small retail stores and fast food restaurants.

The robberies happened:

- about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 10300 block of South Sawyer Avenue;
- midnight Feb. 3 in the 2800 block of West Marquette Road;
- about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 9200 block of South Ashland Avenue;
- about 3 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 7700 block of South Kedzie Avenue;

- about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of West 87th Street;
- about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 7800 block of South Kedzie Avenue; and
- about 7 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 3200 block of West Columbus Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
