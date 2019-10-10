Armed robber targets Logan Square Walgreens: police

CHICAGO -- A man is suspected of stealing from a Walgreens store three times in the last month in Logan Square on the North Side.

In each incident, the man enters the Walgreens, 2001 N. Milwaukee Avenue, and attempts to leave the store with stolen merchandise, Chicago police said in a community alert.

When confronted by a store employee, he threatens them with a weapon then flees the store with stolen merchandise.

These incidents happened Sept. 16, Sept. 21 and Oct. 6 during the overnight hours, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarewalgreenscommunitychicago police departmentarmed robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion, suspect photos released
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Phone number scam imitating Amazon cost Chicago woman $1,500
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, warm, scattered evening showers Thursday
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Toni Preckwinkle to present Cook County 2020 budget
Show More
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
Man pistol-whipped in Rogers Park home invasion
More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit: AG
Day of the Dead: Loving tributes to family members who died on display in Pilsen
Free flu shots offered at Chicago clinics, events
More TOP STORIES News