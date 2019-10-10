Armed robber targets Logan Square Walgreens: police

CHICAGO -- A man is suspected of stealing from a Walgreens store three times in the last month in Logan Square on the North Side.In each incident, the man enters the Walgreens, 2001 N. Milwaukee Avenue, and attempts to leave the store with stolen merchandise, Chicago police said in a community alert.When confronted by a store employee, he threatens them with a weapon then flees the store with stolen merchandise.These incidents happened Sept. 16, Sept. 21 and Oct. 6 during the overnight hours, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.