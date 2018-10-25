Armed robber wearing clown mask steals from South Loop store

Chicago police are searching for an armed person wearing a clown mask who robbed a South Loop business Thursday morning.The armed robbery occurred in the 1500-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 1:48 a.m., police said. A retail store employee told police that a person wearing a green coat, green pants and a clown mask walked into the store, announced a robbery and displayed a handgun.The suspect demanded the employee open the cash register and after grabbing the entire drawer, police said the robber fled out the back door in an unknown direction.No one was injured and no one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.