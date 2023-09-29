Chicago robberies: 3 people robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people had their wallets and phones stolen at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the suspects used black sedans in two separate incidents in Logan Square.

The first robbery happened at North Milwaukee Avenue and North Kedzie Boulevard, police said. Minutes later, there was another robbery at West Fullerton Avenue and North Kedzie Boulevard.

No one was hurt.

On Thursday, police put out a community alert following a string of North Side robberies involving four people riding in a black sedan.

