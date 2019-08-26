Police warn of armed robberies reported in Chatham

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of armed robberies reported in August in Chatham on the South Side.In each incident, victims were approached by a person with a gun and robbed of their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.These robberies happened Aug. 18 in the 700 block of East 83rd Street and Aug. 20 in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said.Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.