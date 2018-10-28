Armed robbers strike 3 times in Austin

CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents of three armed robberies this month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In the first incident on Oct. 14, a person was approached by two robbers about 2:25 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Gladys. One of the robbers took out a long gun, possibly a shotgun, and then stole property from the victim, according to Chicago police.

In two additional incidents, victims were targeted after responding to items for sale on the website Offer Up and agreeing to meeting in the 5300 block of West Gladys Avenue.

When they arrived to purchase the item, multiple people walked up and one showed a long gun while the others stole property. The robberies occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 and about 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.

