Armed robbers strike 4 times overnight in Lake View, Lincoln Park

Four armed robberies were reported in just over an hour early Friday in the Lincoln Park and Lake View neighborhoods on the North Side.The most recent hold-up happened at 3:06 a.m. when a 54-year-old man was walking his dog on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. Two men in their 20s walked up and took his phone at gunpoint before driving off in a dark-colored SUV.About 16 minutes before that, another man was robbed while walking on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of North Pine Grove, police said. Two men in their 20s walked up to the 34-year-old man about 2:50 a.m., pulled out a gun and took his wallet and phone. One of the suspects hit him in the head with the gun, but he refused medical treatment when authorities arrived.At 2:05 a.m., a 22-year old woman and two men, ages 25 and 33, were walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West School when two men in their early 20s walked up and one of them pulled out a handgun, according to police. They took the victims' cell phones and wallets before running away on foot.The first hold-up happened about five minutes before that in the 600 block of West Arlington, police said. A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were walking through an alley when two men in their 20s wearing all black clothing walked up displaying a handgun. The suspects took their iPhones and wallets before running away on foot.No other injuries were reported in the robberies, according to police. Authorities could not say whether the robberies were related Friday morning as Area North detectives continued to investigate.