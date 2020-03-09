u.s. & world

Armed robbers targeting CTA bus riders in North Lawndale, Douglas Park, police say

Police say armed robbers are targeting people near CTA bus stops in Chicago's North Lawndale and Douglas Park neighborhoods.

Police said two incidents occurred on March 3 at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the 1900-block of South Kedzie Avenue and three days later at the 1800-block of South California Avenue at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Police believe that two or three different men approached commuters either while they were waiting for or after exiting a CTA bus.

The men allegedly displayed a knife and demanded each victim hand over their belongings. If the victims did not comply they took them by force, police said.

It has not yet been confirmed if it was the same group of men who committed both crimes.

Police advise that community members to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity and to dial 911 immediately if in a dangerous situation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
