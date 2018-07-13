Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men were tied up, robbed and locked in a South Side garage on Friday.

Police said the two men were doing yard work Friday morning in the 10200 block of South Lowe Avenue when they were approached by two unknown men who took out handguns and ordered the victims into a garage. Once inside, authorities said the attackers tied the victims by their hands and took their belongings. The armed robbers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police were investigating a call of shots fired in the area when they heard people screaming for help and discovered the two victims inside the locked garage. The victims said they were locked in the hot garage for at least 90 minutes.

The victims were shaken up but not seriously injured.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyheatchicago police departmentchicago fire departmentFernwoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News