Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park

Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers were caught on video robbing another man in Humboldt Park, Chicago, surveillance camera footage shows.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows two men who appeared to be holding hammers robbing another man on the city's Northwest Side.

CWB Chicago obtained the video, recorded around 4:30 Sunday morning near the corner of Division and Spaulding in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The two men walked up to the victim and spoke to him for several seconds before robbing him of his phone and then taking off in a vehicle.

