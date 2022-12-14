WATCH LIVE

Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 12:19AM
VIDEO: Man robbed by 2 who appear to be armed with hammers on NW Side
Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers were caught on video robbing another man in Humboldt Park, Chicago, surveillance camera footage shows.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows two men who appeared to be holding hammers robbing another man on the city's Northwest Side.

CWB Chicago obtained the video, recorded around 4:30 Sunday morning near the corner of Division and Spaulding in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The two men walked up to the victim and spoke to him for several seconds before robbing him of his phone and then taking off in a vehicle.

