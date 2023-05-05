Chicago police warn businesses of robberies in Portage Park

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning businesses of robberies in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The robberies occurred April 23 and 30 in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

SEE ALSO | String of Lawndale robberies target dating app users meeting matches in person, CPD says

In both incidents, a man displayed or implied that he had a firearm and demanded cash from the register, officials said.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, 6-foot, and 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)