Group uses stolen car in string of armed robberies on North, Northwest sides: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating a string of armed robberies reported Sunday on the North and Northwest sides.

In each incident, three to six men wearing dark colored clothing and black ski masks jumped out of stolen car, displayed multiple firearms at victims, including rifles, stole their property and fled, according to Chicago police.

For most of the victims, the robbers also demanded they share their phone passwords, police said.

The incidents were reported between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

According to police, the eight robberies occurred:

At about 4:20 a.m. in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

At about 5 a.m. 2100 block of West Farwell Avenue

At about 5:10 a.m. 7000 block of North Ridge Boulevard

At about 5:10 a.m. 5000 block of North Northwest Highway

At about 5:40 a.m. 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue

At about 5:50 a.m. 5100 block of North Elston Avenue

At about 5:50 a.m. 5100 block of West Foster Avenue

At about 6 a.m. 4100 block of North Cicero Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263.

