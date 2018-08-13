Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park

A man who was suspected in an armed robbery was fatally shot by police in Richton Park Monday.

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois State Police are investigating after a deadly police-involved shooting in South Suburban Richton Park.

Authorities said the shooting came after a pursuit of a person suspected of armed robbery in nearby Park Forest. A person who was shot during that robbery is in serious condition at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, officials said.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Richton Square Road and Jackson Avenue.

A description of the robbery suspect was distributed and the offender was found in Richton Park, police said. Police said the suspect was confronted by officers from Park Forest and Richton Park.

Park Forest Chief of Police Christopher Mannino said the suspect refused to comply to officer demands and displayed a firearm. The offender and police then engaged in a shootout that ended with the suspect shot, Mannino said.

Mannino said officers attempted CPR, but the suspect was later pronounced deceased.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.
