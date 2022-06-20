Chicago crime: Armed robbers target West Englewood businesses, police say

CHICAGO -- Police are warning business owners in West Englewood of two armed robberies reported recently on the South Side.In each case, the suspects entered a business and displayed a gun before taking money, Chicago police said.One robbery happened June 1 at 8:51 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The other happened at 4:30 p.m. June 16 on the same block.The suspects were described as two males between 16 and 25 years old wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.