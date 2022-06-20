armed robbery

Chicago crime: Armed robbers target West Englewood businesses, police say

CHICAGO -- Police are warning business owners in West Englewood of two armed robberies reported recently on the South Side.

In each case, the suspects entered a business and displayed a gun before taking money, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Man charged in knife attack on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

One robbery happened June 1 at 8:51 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The other happened at 4:30 p.m. June 16 on the same block.

The suspects were described as two males between 16 and 25 years old wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodchicago crimerobberychicago police departmentarmed robbery
ARMED ROBBERY
Verizon store robbed at gunpoint: Hinsdale police
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Man charged in NW Side machete knife robberies: CPD
CPD speaking to person of interest in NW Side machete robberies
TOP STORIES
4 inmates escape from federal prison camp, authorities say
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case: Reports
Chicago native wins Miss Illinois
Rep. Adam Kinzinger receives death threat after Jan. 6 hearing
Show More
35 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Chance the Rapper hosts Juneteenth party, South Side festivities begin
Chicago Weather: Clear, mild
ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special
More TOP STORIES News