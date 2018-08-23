Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery

A man robbed a bank at gunpoint and fired a shot Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.The robbery happened at 2:06 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 500 N. Shady Oaks Drive in Elgin, according to the FBI.The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a shot outside the bank before running away on foot, according to a statement from Elgin police. No one was injured.The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a medium to large build, police and the FBI said. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black and green gloves and a white paper face mask.A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest, according to the FBI. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.