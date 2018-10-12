Armed, violent carjacking spree reported across North Side

Thieves with guns have targeted at least four people on Chicago's North Side over the past few days.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Almost a dozen carjackings this month have hit neighborhoods across the North Side.

The suspects have been armed with weapons, sometimes more than one, in a few of the attacks, and in others the carjackers have physically pulled people from their vehicles, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The incidents have all happened when a person was alone in their stopped vehicle or alone on the street, police said. They happened:

  • about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 1400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue;

  • about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2900 block of North Paulina Street;

  • about 10 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 3600 block of North Greenview Avenue;

  • about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of West Waveland Avneue;

  • about 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 4200 block of North Hazel Street;

  • about 9 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2400 block of West Leland Avenue;

  • about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2600 block of North Greenview Avenue;

  • about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 1600 block of West Barry Avenue;

  • about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 800 block of West Dickens Avenue; and

  • about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 800 block of West Willow Street.


A detailed description of possible suspects wasn't provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
