CPD release surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for murder in Grand Crossings shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police have released surveillance pictures of three suspects who they say are wanted for murder.

The image captures the three men as they were fleeing from the scene at 63rd and Martin Luther King Drive on June 19 following a homicide in the Grand Crossings neighborhood.

Police say they are involved in the murder of a 23-year-old Armond Procter, who was found dead on the sidewalk just after midnight with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information or recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Area One Detectives.
