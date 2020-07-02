Army holds briefing on Vanessa Guillen investigation at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas -- Fort Hood officials pushed back Thursday on allegations that a missing soldier presumed dead was sexually harassed and assaulted prior to her disappearance.

Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier was identified as the person of interest who died by suicide when authorities made contact with him on Wednesday, according to special agent Damon Phelps with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.

"There is no credible information that Specialist Robinson sexually harassed Specialist Guillen," Phelps said.

Another suspect is in jail in Bell County. She is an estranged wife of a former soldier who was stationed at Fort Hood, according to Phelps. Army officials declined to elaborate on her identity because she is a civilian.

Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier disappeared in April.

Her family has demanded a Congressional investigation into protecting soldiers from sexual harassment after they claim the Army failed to protect her.

"My sister did not deserve to suffer. I do not lose hope in God. God has the last word. My sister deserves justice. Fort Hood, 'The Great Place' hasn't done anything," Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen pleaded.

Within the last two days of the continuous search for Guillen, remains were found in a shallow grave along the Leon River approximately 20 miles away from the Army post. While the identity of the remains are still not known, Guillen's family believes they belong to her.

The Army promoted Guillen to Specialist on Monday, despite her missing status.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller says that whoever dug that shallow grave went to great lengths to conceal the body. According to Miller, the remains were covered in lime, cement and hid under rocks.

A medical examiner in Dallas is working to identify the remains.
