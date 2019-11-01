Connecticut man arrested after children find razor blades in candy

WATERBURY, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut have arrested a man after trick-or-treaters reported finding razor blades in their candy bags.

Waterbury police say 37-year-old Jason Racz faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

Police started investigating Thursday night after children reported finding razor blades in their candy containers. Chief Fernando Spagnola says no blades were founded embedded in the candy, just loose.

He says no injuries were reported as a result of the razor blades.

The chief says when officers questioned Racz, he said the blades accidentally spilled into the candy bowl he used to hand out treats.

Police urged parents to check their children's candy.

Racz is being held on $250,000 bail pending arraignment Friday. It could be determined if he has a lawyer.
