EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4379561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Police investigate shooting at Walmart in Hobart, Indiana (1 of 4) Man and 9-year-old son shot at Walmart in Hobart Two people were shot in a shooting in a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

A man in a black sweatshirt is a person of interest in a shooting at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4379354" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

The suspect in a shooting last week at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana, that left a 25-year-old man and his 9-year-old son critically injured was arrested Tuesday, police said.Alex Cordell Hughes was arrested by Gary police Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Monroe Street, according to Hobart police. Hughes was found hiding beneath a car.The shooting Hughes was arrested in connection with occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Walmart at 2936 E. 79th Ave.Prior to the shooting, two men who knew each other were fighting inside the store.The man and his 9-year-old son were shot while leaving the store. In response, a man with the victim started shooting at the gunman, police said.Worker Darrell Grigsby was outside when gunfire rang out."Everybody hit the ground. That's when a lady said that a little boy got shot. It was like a war. They were shooting at each other," Grigsby said.A Walmart associate said employees had recently undergone active shooter training and told patrons to take shelter when they heard the shots."It was a mad house. Everyone was yelling into a back room," another shopper said. "My youngest almost got run over. I was yelling, 'Watch out for the kids!'"The shooting was investigated as being gang-related and the FBI Violent Gang Task Force assisted in Hughes' arrest, authorities said.The same 25-year-old Gary man was also shot several times in Gary six weeks prior to the Hobart shooting.The 9-year-old boy is recovering and expected to go home within the next few days, Hobart police said.