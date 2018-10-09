Man arrested for shooting at Hobart Walmart that critically wounded 9-year-old

Alex Cordell Hughes was arrested for a shooting at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana, that critically wounded a 9-year-old boy. Hughes was found hiding beneath a car in Gary, Indiana. (Hobart police)

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
The suspect in a shooting last week at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana, that left a 25-year-old man and his 9-year-old son critically injured was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Alex Cordell Hughes was arrested by Gary police Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Monroe Street, according to Hobart police. Hughes was found hiding beneath a car.

The shooting Hughes was arrested in connection with occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Walmart at 2936 E. 79th Ave.

EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Police investigate shooting at Walmart in Hobart, Indiana (1 of 4)

Man and 9-year-old son shot at Walmart in Hobart

Two people were shot in a shooting in a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.



Prior to the shooting, two men who knew each other were fighting inside the store.

The man and his 9-year-old son were shot while leaving the store. In response, a man with the victim started shooting at the gunman, police said.
Worker Darrell Grigsby was outside when gunfire rang out.
"Everybody hit the ground. That's when a lady said that a little boy got shot. It was like a war. They were shooting at each other," Grigsby said.

A man in a black sweatshirt is a person of interest in a shooting at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.


A Walmart associate said employees had recently undergone active shooter training and told patrons to take shelter when they heard the shots.

"It was a mad house. Everyone was yelling into a back room," another shopper said. "My youngest almost got run over. I was yelling, 'Watch out for the kids!'"
The shooting was investigated as being gang-related and the FBI Violent Gang Task Force assisted in Hughes' arrest, authorities said.

The same 25-year-old Gary man was also shot several times in Gary six weeks prior to the Hobart shooting.

The 9-year-old boy is recovering and expected to go home within the next few days, Hobart police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwalmartHobartIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 shot at Hobart Walmart; person of interest sought
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Batavia toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Chicago AccuWeather: One more warm day before major temperature change
Rauner blames 'illegal' immigrants for Chicago crime in contentious debate with Pritzker
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Show More
Gold Coast carjacking ends in crash near Buckingham Fountain
Poaching pics from Internet can cost social media users
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Pair who witnessed Laquan McDonald murder reflect on Van Dyke verdict
Open House Chicago offers access to 250 buildings this weekend
More News