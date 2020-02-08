Arrest made in shooting of Chicago firefighter responding to car fire in Albany Park

CHICAGO -- A person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a Chicago firefighter who was wounded Sunday while responding to a car fire in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

RELATED: Chicago firefighter shot while responding to vehicle fire in Albany Park: officials

The suspect "is being interrogated" and more information on the arrest will be released at a news conference Saturday morning, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Friday night.



The 36-year-old firefighter was working to extinguish a fire in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue when he heard shots at 1 a.m. and took cover, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

WATCH: CFD, hospital officials give update on firefighter shot while responding to fire in Albany Park
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Fire Chief Richard C. Ford II and hospital officials gave an update on the firefighter's condition early Sunday morning.



He was shot in the leg and stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, authorities said.

After the shooting, Guglielmi said three illegal weapons were found in an apartment near the scene.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkshots firedfirefighter injuredchicago fire departmentchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk killed in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
First American dies of coronavirus in China: US Embassy
15 injured when wrong-way minivan hits CTA bus in Austin
'Trunk music': The day the world changed for the Chicago mob
Chicago Auto Show's black tie event to raise millions for local charities
ABC's 'For Life' screened in Streeterville
Show More
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with flurries Saturday
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Mather High School investigating 3 allegations of inappropriate conduct with students
Maple Tree Inn reopens in Homewood with almost full original staff
More TOP STORIES News