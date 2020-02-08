Arrest made in shooting of Chicago firefighter responding to car fire in Albany Park

A person of interest has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the shooting of an on-duty Chicago Fireman. Additional details will be available after detectives complete interviews. News desks: please plan for a press conference sometime Sat morning. pic.twitter.com/g4tfSPs6da — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 8, 2020

CHICAGO -- A person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a Chicago firefighter who was wounded Sunday while responding to a car fire in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The suspect "is being interrogated" and more information on the arrest will be released at a news conference Saturday morning, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Friday night.The 36-year-old firefighter was working to extinguish a fire in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue when he heard shots at 1 a.m. and took cover, Chicago Fire Department officials said.He was shot in the leg and stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, authorities said.After the shooting, Guglielmi said three illegal weapons were found in an apartment near the scene.