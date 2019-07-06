Arrest made in stabbing, sexual assault of Morgan Park teen, police say

Isaiha Nevitt, 19, faces three felony counts including attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery.
Nevitt turned himself in to Chicago police on July 3 after a family member identified him as the person in surveillance images released after the incident that were shared on the news, police said.
Authorities allege that the girl met Nevitt at a McDonald's near 116th and Halsted streets around lunchtime on June 23 and he persuaded her to go with him to a secluded wooded area in the 108000 block of South Bishop Street. Nevitt then allegedly grabbed the girl from behind, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before stabbing her repeatedly in the head, neck and arms with a kitchen knife, according to police.
The girl was able to fight her attacker off with a tree branch, police said, and then run to a nearby home for help.
The girl knocked on Tracy Carey's door near 108th and Bishop streets, screaming for help.
"I was trying to keep her calm so I could stay calm, and she was just in a panic. And I made her sit down because she was bleeding really bad," Carey said.
Carey said the girl told her she was a runaway. She appeared to be in shock and badly hurt but remained conscious and was able to talk to her.
She gave some information about her family, but nothing about the man who attacked her.
Reggie Dunlap, another neighbor, got concerned when he noticed blood on the girl.
"She said she was stabbed over 10 times," Dunlap said. "He tried to rape and kill her."
The teen was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition after the incident.
Nevitt was due in bond court on Saturday.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.