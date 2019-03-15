Arrest warrant issued for husband of Nash County woman found dead, active search for him underway

NASHVILLE, N.C. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of a Nash County woman found dead five days after being reported missing.

Police are actively working to find 57-year-old Lynn Keel. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities told ABC11 that Keel is considered to be armed and dangerous, and he may be headed to the Wilson area.



Lynn may be in a 1998 Stepside Chevy pickup, that is pewter in color, with North Carolina license plate BBM9232.



Lynn is accused of killing his wife, Diana Alejandra Keel.

Diana was first reported missing by her daughter on March 7. Her husband told investigators he'd last seen her leaving their Nashville home with some friends on Friday, March 8.

On March 12, deputies found Diana's body in the woods outside of Leggett, more than 20 miles away from her home.

Lynn was questioned by police that day but was later released.

Diana's family said her marriage was not working out. Her mother said she had even planned to divorce her husband, but he'd threatened her.

Diana is not the first spouse of Lynn Keel to have died.

Lynn's previous wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, died in their home in January 2006.

Elizabeth died from blunt force trauma to the head, but the medical examiner ruled her death accidental.

Elizabeth reportedly fell and hit her head on the corner of the concrete steps in the front of their house.

Any information can be relayed to Nash County Sheriff's Office at 252-459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
