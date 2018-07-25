Idyllwild, Calif. wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations, 600 homes threatened; arson suspected

A brush fire was spreading over hundreds of acres in the San Bernardino National Forest Wednesday, prompting evacuations in Idyllwild. (KABC)

IDYLLWILD, Calif. --
A brush fire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Wednesday, prompting evacuations in Idyllwild, where 600 homes were threatened.

Eyewitness News has learned that the fire was believed to be intentionally set, and a person has been detained for questioning.

The rapidly spreading blaze, dubbed the Cranston Fire, ignited around noon. The fire burned near Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

The fire quickly grew to 800 acres and continued to spread, officials said. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of southwest Idyllwild. Authorities told Eyewitness News that approximately 600 homes were threatened by the blaze.

The following roads were closed due to the fire:

- Highway 74 between Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet
- Highway 243 between Pine Cove and Mountain Center

An evacuation center was set up at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave. in Banning.

Camps in Idyllwild were being evacuated, including Idyllwild Arts, Camp Maranatha, Idyllwild Pines, Astro Camp, Camp Emerson, and Tahquitz Pines .

Additional evacuations were in Mountain Center along McGaugh Road and McCall Park Road.

Temperatures in the Inland Empire were expected to reach the triple digits in some areas on Wednesday.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department opened a fire information call center for the public to get more information: (909)383-5688.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
