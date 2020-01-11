Arson suspected in Englewood fire where man was found dead: police

CHICAGO -- Police are conducting an arson investigation after a man was found dead Friday in a fire in Englewood on the South Side.The man's neighbor was injured trying to rescue him, Chicago police said.Crews responded to the fire about 11:55 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Union Avenue at a two-flat home, according to Chicago police and fire officials.Authorities found one man dead on the floor and a neighbor suffering from smoke inhalation from trying to rescue him, police said.The neighbor was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said arson investigators were called to the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.The Cook County medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.