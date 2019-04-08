Arsonist at large; Video shows suspect lit apartment lobby on fire as residents slept

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for an arsonist who lit a building lobby on fire in the Bronx early Sunday.Neighbors say they are concerned and questioning why it was their building, and if the man had some sort of vendetta against a resident."I saw the video 100 times, and I'm still in shock," tenant Liza Irizzary said.The man is seen on surveillance walking through the first set of doors of the co-op on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge, then pouring what police say is gasoline all over the lobby. He then sets it on fire, creating an explosion of fire."Everyone is petrified," tenant Yomara Hernandez said. "Everybody wants to see the video to see if we recognize the person from the community."The building's super, Samuel Flores, was getting ready to go to bed when he heard the fire alarms go off. He then opened his apartment door."I saw the smoke, I woke up my family, and I said to 'Get ready, we have a fire,'" Flores said.Flores called 911, then recorded the aftermath of charred remains, soot, and the partially-melted front doormat.Behind the door, Flores said he found a canister, a large water bottle the suspect used to hold the the gasoline."I'm so happy no one let him in," Irizzary said. "What would've happened if you went in front of someone's door?"Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).