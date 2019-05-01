Texas artist sentenced to death by Chinese court, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Devastating developments for a Houston family whose son has been sentenced to death in a country thousands of miles away from home.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston man, detained in China for more than six years without a verdict, has been found guilty and sentenced to death, suspended for two years.

Mark Swidan was found guilty of trafficking and manufacturing drugs. Tuesday, a Chinese court announced the death sentence. He has been detained since 2012.

"I am still in shock," said Katherine Swidan, Mark's mother. "I haven't slept, just not believing this."

RELATED: Alief mom wants justice for son detained in China without verdict for 6 years

The last time ABC13 spoke with Katherine, she sat in her Mission Bend home where most of the walls were bare. She had sold off belongings to pay for her son's defense.

Now she says she is trying to set up a crowd funding page to raise money so "I can go to China to see Mark for the last time."

The now 44-year-old had gone to China in 2012 to look for home flooring and fixtures, according to his mother. He was linked to a drug conspiracy.

Despite pleas from the U.S. government for due process, he had been waiting in prison for more than six years after his trial without a verdict. The evidence was thin, according to advocates.

His mother says Mark, once 6'2" and 220 pounds, has lost half his body weight in prison.

Experts say a suspended death sentence in China is often commuted to life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
methchinau.s. & worldprison
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Flooding concerns rise as storms, rain move through Chicago area
Man killed in Chatham house fire ID'd
City of Chicago sued over impounded cars
Uprising in Caracas has Venezuelans in Chicago watching closely
Chicago AccuWeather: More rain, storms Wednesday, with strong stoms possible
Charges filed in deadly I-55 Uber crash
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's foster family releases statement: 'AJ was loved by us'
Show More
Jussie Smollett's contract extended, no plans for character to return to 'Empire'
FBI undercover agent asked Chicago terror subject Adel Daoud to provide target list
Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo, video
UNC-Charlotte shooting suspect identified
Crews to tunnel through 2 historic bridge houses for Lakefront Trail project
More TOP STORIES News