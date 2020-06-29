Chicago crime: 13-year-old boy fatally struck by van in Ashburn identified; 1 in custody

CHICAGO -- A man is in custody after a 13-year-old boy was fatally hit by a van Sunday in Ashburn on the South Side.

The teen was riding his bike about 6:50 p.m. in the bike lanes in the 8300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by a Ford work van, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Isaac Martinez. He lived in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

Although the Ford sped off, officers tracked down the vehicle via surveillance footage, police said. The man driving the van was taken into custody a few blocks away in the 3600 block of West 85th Place.

Charges are pending, and Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
