Minnesota police investigate 50-car I-94 pile-up on Christmas Day

ASHBY, Minn. -- Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a Christmas Day 50-car pile-up on I-94 near Ashby, Minnesota.

Investigators said the crash involved several semi-trucks and dozens of cars on a snow stretch of highway. So far there are no reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

I-94 eastbound near Ashby was temporarily closed for the investigation and to assist motorists.

While the cause of the pile-up has not yet been determined, state troopers warned that as snow comes down the chance for crashes can go up.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, more traffic crashes happen in December compared to any other month.
