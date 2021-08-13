insect

Murder hornets 2021: 1st live giant stinging insect spotted for this year in US

Murder hornet nest destroyed in same area last year
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder hornets Washington: 1st live insect of 2021 in US spotted

Washington state is reporting the first live sighting of a murder hornet in the U.S. this year.

A photo was released of the large murder hornet, which is native to Asia, attacking a wasp nest.

State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the hornets, and report any sightings to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Murder hornets were first spotted in Washington in 2019.

In October of last year, the WSDA found and eradicated a murder hornet nest just 2 miles away from this latest sighting.

Murder hornets are five times larger than honey bees, with a stinger 1/4 of an inch long that can penetrate a beekeeper's suit.

RELATED: Buckle up. Murder hornet season is around the corner, scientists say

"They can sting you multiple times, and deliver venom multiple times," said Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist.

The hornets are a major threat to the food supply, as experts fear they could wipe out the honey bee population that pollinates crops.

They're also a danger to animals and humans, killing up to 50 people a year in Japan.

Experts said murder hornets are not especially aggressive toward humans, but those huge stingers are dangerous. They're too big for traditional traps, so officials have to use orange juice, rice vinegar and other homemade measures to lure them in.

Officials said if you see a murder hornet, note the direction it flies off in, and report it to authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtonbeesu.s. & worldbugsinsect
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSECT
Nest filled with nearly 1,500 'murder hornets' destroyed
Secretly Awesome: Insect-eating Plants
450,000 bees found inside walls of home
Millions of mayflies invade Wisconsin gas station
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News