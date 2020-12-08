COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective, studies suggest

By Marilynn Marchione, AP Chief Medical Writer
New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55 - a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

Still, experts say the vaccine seems likely to be approved, despite some confusion in the results and lower levels of protection than what other vaccine candidates have shown.

"What we can see looks reasonable, but it's a bit more complicated than what we've seen so far," said Dr. Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University researcher helping to test two other vaccines. "If this had been the first report out, the field would have still been excited to have a vaccine."

The medical journal Lancet on Tuesday published partial results from tests of the vaccine in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa - safety results on 23,745 participants and protection levels on 11,636.

EMBED More News Videos

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for."



They're hard to interpret because a mistake led some participants to get a half dose followed by a full one rather than two full doses as intended.

Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given the half dose. However, independent experts have said the second group was too small - 2,741 people - to judge the possible value of that approach and that more testing is needed.

The half-dose group also didn't include anyone over 55, and among others in the study, only about 20% were in that age group.

It's unclear if the results will be enough to lead regulators in the United Kingdom and elsewhere to approve its use right away.

"We have no safety concerns about the vaccine," with no hospitalizations or severe disease among those who received it, and results from all study locations consistently showing benefit, said one study leader, Oxford's Andrew Pollard.

"The only way we get the pandemic behind us is if we get doses of vaccine out there," he said.

AstraZeneca's Mene Pangalos called the results "very compelling" and said they "clearly show we have an effective vaccine" that meets criteria for approval around the world. "I really believe this vaccine will have a big impact on the pandemic," he said.

___

Associated Press writers Maria Cheng and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands ahead of COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top Chicago mob boss escaped secret fed case, outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID
Police release video in murder of retired Chicago firefighter
Man lured to apartment, robbed; jumps from 3rd floor to escape
2 Round Lake Beach robbery suspects shot by store employee: police
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
These 2 holiday shopping scams target record number of online shoppers
Show More
CPD to pay respects to off-duty CPD officer who died
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win
Alderman caught allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
3 press conferences expected today as Fort Hood findings released
More TOP STORIES News