At least 1 injured in West Garfield Park police-involved shooting

CPD & @ChicagoCOPA are both on scene independently gathering preliminary information. The below weapon was recovered from the offender following the armed encounter which led to him being shot by police. CPD will brief media shortly. pic.twitter.com/7HbvpnjAop — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 5, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said at least one suspect was injured in a police-involved shooting in West Garfield Park Wednesday night.Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said there was an "armed encounter" between police and suspects near West Wilcox Street and South Pulaski Road. At least one suspect was struck.Police said the suspect who was shot is in police custody. A second suspect was also taken into custody, according to police.No CPD officers were shot, Guglielmi said. A gun was recovered at the scene.Details about the shooting and what led up to it were not immediately available. No further information has been released.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also responding to the scene.